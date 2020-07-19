Stories
There’s a Big Problem With Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday July 20, @05:29PM   Printer-friendly
from the no-surprise-here dept.
upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for AnonymousLuser

There's a big problem with Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency

Since Libra's unveiling, the project has gotten a chilly reception from some policymakers. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled skepticism about Facebook's plans for Libra.

"I don't think that the project can go forward ... without there being broad satisfaction with the way the company has addressed money laundering, all of those things," Powell said in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. He added that the project raised "serious concerns" for regulators.

According to The New York Times, even some of Facebook's official partners are lukewarm on the project. Partners are slated to contribute $10 million each to help fund the launch of the network. But the Times' Nathanial Popper reported in late June that "no money has changed hands so far," and he noted that some of the companies who agreed to lend their names to the project avoided making strong public statements in support of it.

That reflects significant uncertainty about how Libra will actually work—and if it's even possible to launch a network like this within the bounds of the law. Facebook is trying to build a payment system that combines the best characteristics of blockchain and conventional networks. But the result may wind up just being a contradictory mess that leaves almost everyone dissatisfied.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by jelizondo on Saturday July 20, @05:37PM

    by jelizondo (653) Subscriber Badge on Saturday July 20, @05:37PM (#869425)

    As Frances Coppola wrote in Forbes [forbes.com]:

    If Facebook became the standard setter for digital identities, it could gain access to all personal data. And that is what it wants. Not control of finance, control of data. And if you think your personal data would be digitally secure from harvesting simply because Facebook said so, you are the biggest sucker in the world.

    Enough said...

