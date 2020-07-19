from the rusty-security dept.
A Rust-based TLS library outperformed OpenSSL in almost every category
A tiny and relatively unknown TLS library written in Rust, an up-and-coming programming language, outperformed the industry-standard OpenSSL in almost every major category.
The findings are the result of a recent four-part series of benchmarks [1, 2, 3, 4] carried out by Joseph Birr-Pixton, the developer behind the Rustls library.
The findings showed that Rustls was 10% faster when setting up and negotiating a new server connection, and between 20 and 40% faster when setting up a client connection.
But while handshake speeds for new TLS connections are important, most TLS traffic relies on resuming previously negotiated handshakes. Here, too, Rustls outperformed the aging OpenSSL, being between 10 and 20% in resuming a connection on the server-side, and being between 30 and 70% quicker to resume a client connection.
Furthermore, Rustls also fared better in sheer bulk performance -- or the speed at which data is transferred over the TLS connection. Birr-Pixton said Rustls could send data 15% faster than OpenSSL, and receive it 5% faster as well.
Last, but not least, the Rustls creator also said his library only used half of the memory required to run OpenSSL, a major advantage.
In the past, OpenSSL has been often criticized for its large memory footprint and the large number of security bugs found in its code. Because Rustls was coded in Rust, the issues with security flaws are largely addressed by the design of the Rust language itself, which was designed from the ground-up to avoid memory-related security bugs.
Based on the results of these benchmarks, Rustls appears to have also addressed the issue of performance, making it an ideal replacement for web services that still rely on the old OpenSSL.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 20, @03:13PM (1 child)
So it's basically useless.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 20, @03:21PM
Bullshit is strong with you. Check the repo it is a rust implementation and use rust lib for crypto and PKI validation
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday July 20, @03:32PM (1 child)
It would be interesting to see what performance one could get by hand-translating the rust code into C.
If the Rust code has a speed advantage because it is more comprehensible, thereby enabling the programmer to better use his intelligence rather than coding talent, the the hand-translated c code should have the same performance advantage.
But if it's faster because Rust has a better local code generator than gcc, the C code won't be as fast.
in any case, I support using bug-resistant languages. Especially for safety-critical components.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday July 20, @03:36PM
Of course it's possible that the constraints on memory usage in Rust provide additional opportunities for local code optimization because less static analysis is needed to determine aliasing issues. Can LLVM make use of that?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday July 20, @03:44PM
It probably won't be welcomed in Texas, or any other west/southwestern state.
