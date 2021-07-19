Chinese space station Tiangong-2 has officially ended its mission, and the orbital research facility's entire existence. The platform de-orbited and burned up as planned at just after 9 AM ET on Friday, coming down over the South Pacific Ocean, as confirmed by the official Chinese space agency.

The station weighed around nine U.S. tons at the time it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere, but even so it was small enough that it almost entirely burned up in the process.