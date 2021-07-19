Stories
China's Tiangong-2 Space Station is Officially No More

posted by chromas on Sunday July 21, @07:42AM   Printer-friendly
from the fried-rice dept.
Science

MrPlow writes for SoyCow1984:

Chinese space station Tiangong-2 has officially ended its mission, and the orbital research facility's entire existence. The platform de-orbited and burned up as planned at just after 9 AM ET on Friday, coming down over the South Pacific Ocean, as confirmed by the official Chinese space agency.

The station weighed around nine U.S. tons at the time it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere, but even so it was small enough that it almost entirely burned up in the process.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/07/19/chinas-tiangong-2-space-station-is-officially-no-more/

Original Submission


