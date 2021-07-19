19/07/21/0352216 story
posted by chromas on Sunday July 21, @07:42AM
from the fried-rice dept.
from the fried-rice dept.
Chinese space station Tiangong-2 has officially ended its mission, and the orbital research facility's entire existence. The platform de-orbited and burned up as planned at just after 9 AM ET on Friday, coming down over the South Pacific Ocean, as confirmed by the official Chinese space agency.
The station weighed around nine U.S. tons at the time it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere, but even so it was small enough that it almost entirely burned up in the process.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/07/19/chinas-tiangong-2-space-station-is-officially-no-more/
China's Tiangong-2 Space Station is Officially No More | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday July 21, @07:58AM
The first two were basically tests. The third one will be where all the action is at. Especially if the ISS is dismantled after 2028.
China Will Open its New Space Station to International Partners [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]