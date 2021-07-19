The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering an update to the laws governing children's privacy online, known as the COPPA Rule (or, the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act). The rule first went into effect in 2000 and was amended in 2013 to address changes in how children use mobile devices and social networking sites. Now the FTC believes it may be due for more revisions. The organization is seeking input and comments on possible updates, some of which are specifically focused on how to address sites that aren't necessarily aimed at children, but have large numbers of child users.

In other words, sites like YouTube.

The FTC's announcement comes only weeks after U.S. consumer advocacy groups and Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sent complaint letters to the FTC, urging the regulators to investigate YouTube for potential COPPA violations.

The advocacy groups allege that YouTube is hiding behind its terms of service, which claim YouTube is "not intended for children under 13" — a statement that's clearly no longer true. Today, the platform is filled with videos designed for viewing by kids.

[...] "In light of rapid technological changes that impact the online children's marketplace, we must ensure COPPA remains effective," said FTC Chairman Joe Simons, in a published statement. "We're committed to strong COPPA enforcement, as well as industry outreach and a COPPA business hotline to foster a high level of COPPA compliance. But we also need to regularly revisit and, if warranted, update the Rule," he added.

[...] The FTC says it will hold a public workshop on October 7, 2019 to examine the COPPA Rule.