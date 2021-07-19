from the Big-Brother-Is-Listening dept.
Google has confirmed that audit snippets are sent to humans to listen to which includes background noises following an investigation about Dutch audio data that had been leaked.
Google said this work helps with developing voice recognition and other technology in its Google Assistant artificial intelligence system, which is used in its Google Home smart speakers and Android smartphones.
[...] Approximately 0.2 per cent of all audio snippets are reviewed by "language experts". Google's response to the leak of private user data is to review their safeguards to prevent future misconduct.
We just learned that one of these reviewers has violated our data security policies by leaking confidential Dutch audio data. [...]
Belgium's VRT NWS also report: Google employees are eavesdropping, even in your living room, VRT NWS has discovered.
Google employees are systematically listening to audio files recorded by Google Home smart speakers and the Google Assistant smartphone app. Throughout the world – so also in Belgium and the Netherlands – people at Google listen to these audio files to improve Google's search engine. VRT NWS was able to listen to more than a thousand recordings. Most of these recordings were made consciously, but Google also listens to conversations that should never have been recorded, some of which contain sensitive information.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday July 21, @06:52PM
How many times has it been posted? The mic is always hot. Of course the guy who says it is the lunatic mad hatter.
So, will the reaction produce real results? How will we ever know?
That is not my dog.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday July 21, @07:11PM
Married, with kids, for 22 years. If audio recordings of our bedroom have any value whatsoever...