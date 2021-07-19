Humans will make pets of nearly anything. Unbeknownst to most of us, giant leeches are kept not just by hospitals, but also by loving pet owners who care for and feed them.

"They're amazing, curious creatures that grow like crazy and make wonderful pets," leech keeper Ariane Khomjani told ScienceAlert. He explained how individual leeches have their own unique personalities, with some being more adventurous and others more shy. "Some like to try and sneak a feed more often than others, haha! But once they're full, they're content to sit and rest for a bit out of water if handled gently," he said.

Giant leeches of the variaty Ariane keeps (the massive Hirudinaria manillensis or 'buffulo' leech) need only be fed once a year, although it is recommended to feed them 2-3 times that often.

The UK has one commercial Leech farm, and the U.S. has several (complete with sales, coupons, and at-home kits), In addition to making wonderful pets, leeches have medical uses as well.

"Leeches are used post-operatively in patients who have had digit reattachment or muscle or flap surgery," nurse Julie Smolders from South Western Sydney Local Health District told ScienceAlert. "The leeches are applied to the site and suck away the congested blood to allow for blood flow to the peripheries to keep the surgical site viable."

Unfortunately for the leeches, which could be considered 'used needles that can walk', they are classified as 'single-use only' by the FDA and are promptly disposed of after they do their job and drop off. (Humans can be an ungrateful lot.)

If the idea of keeping one of these little Draculas intrigues you, but you've no interest of offering yourself up as a meal, there are various accounts online of pet leeches being fed raw liver or heated blood from the butcher.

Feeding this way potentially allows the little guys to Liv Moore places than if they had to feed exclusively on the living.