A few days ago, the experts at Emsisoft released a free decryptor for the ims00ry ransomware, now the malware team announced the released[sic] of a decryptor for the ZeroFucks ransomware.

Victims of the ZeroFucks ransomware don't have to pay the ransom, they only need to download the decryptor form[sic] the link below:

[...] ZeroFucks ransomware encrypts files with AES-256 and replaces the extension in the filename with ".zerofucks" (i.e. "myphoto.jpg" is changed to " myphoto.zerofucks".