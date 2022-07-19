from the giving dept.
https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/88716/hacking/zerofucks-ransomware-decryptor.html:
A few days ago, the experts at Emsisoft released a free decryptor for the ims00ry ransomware, now the malware team announced the released[sic] of a decryptor for the ZeroFucks ransomware.
Victims of the ZeroFucks ransomware don't have to pay the ransom, they only need to download the decryptor form[sic] the link below:
[...] ZeroFucks ransomware encrypts files with AES-256 and replaces the extension in the filename with ".zerofucks" (i.e. "myphoto.jpg" is changed to " myphoto.zerofucks".
The note left on systems infected by this ransomware reads, in part:
"All your important files have been encrypted. If you want your files back, you need to pay €400 in Bitcoins. After the payment is received, we will give you access to unlock your files. Click on the Payment button to get more info." reads ransom note
Emsisoft's Decryptors for these and fifty other ransomware families are available at https://www.emsisoft.com/decrypter/.
If you have an old system or drive lying around that was ransomwared and want to see if there is a free decryptor for it, steps to identify the ransomware and an extensive list of free ransomware decryptors is available at https://heimdalsecurity.com/blog/ransomware-decryption-tools/.