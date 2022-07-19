19/07/22/1259232 story
posted by martyb on Monday July 22, @05:58PM
from the ALL-kernels-affected dept.
https://www.securityfocus.com/bid/108410
From the RedHat bug discussion:
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1709180
A flaw was found in the Linux kernels implementation of IPMI (remote baseband access) where an attacker with local access to read /proc/ioports may be able to create a use-after-free condition when the kernel module is unloaded. The use after-free condition may result in privilege escalation. Investigation is ongoing.
See https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/CVE-2019-11811 for a lot of other distro links (the Source section at the top).
