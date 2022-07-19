Despite the past year’s global focus on GDPR and other data privacy regulations designed to give consumers more power over their data, more than half (55 percent) of consumers still don’t know how brands are using their data, according to the Acquia survey of more than 1,000 U.S.-based consumers.

On top of that, 65 percent don’t even know which brands are using their data.

Additional key findings from the survey include:

59 percent of consumers wait at least a month before sharing any personal data with brands

49 percent of respondents are more comfortable giving personal information to brands with a physical store presence

65 percent of respondents would stop using a brand that was dishonest about how it was using their data

California’s CCPA data privacy law and Maine’s Internet privacy protection bill, some of the most restrictive in the nation, are standing behind the consumers who want to understand and control their data – and other states are following. Brands trying to reach those consumers will need to act accordingly, and the stakes are high.

Acquia’s research found that consumers are not willing to give brands a second chance to protect the integrity of their data. This means that businesses have only one chance to make sure their customers know that their personal information, and their privacy, is in safe hands.