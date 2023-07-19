from the no-chewing-on-birch-bark,-either dept.
Widespread Aspirin use Despite Few Benefits, High Risks:
Aspirin use is widespread among groups at risk for harm including older adults and adults with peptic ulcers -- painful sores in the lining of the stomach that are prone to bleeding that affect about one in ten people. In a research report published today in Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) report on the extent to which Americans 40 years old and above use aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease.
"Although prior American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology guidelines recommended aspirin only in persons without elevated bleeding risk, the 2019 guidelines now explicitly recommend against aspirin use among those over the age of 70 who do not have existing heart disease or stroke," said senior author Christina C. Wee, MD, MPH, a general internist and researcher at BIDMC and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "Our findings suggest that a substantial portion of adults may be taking aspirin without their physician's advice and potentially without their knowledge."
[...] Concerningly, nearly half of adults 70 years and older without a history of heart disease or stroke reported taking aspirin daily. The authors noted that a history of peptic ulcer disease -- another contraindication for the routine use of aspirin -- was not significantly associated with lower aspirin use as one would have expected.
"Our findings show a tremendous need for health care practitioners to ask their patients about ongoing aspirin use and to advise them about the importance of balancing the benefits and harms, especially among older adults and those with prior peptic ulcer disease," said lead author Colin O'Brien, MD, a senior internal medicine resident at BIDMC and fellow at Harvard Medical School.
Journal Reference:
Colin W. O'Brien, Stephen P. Juraschek, Christina C. Wee. Prevalence of Aspirin Use for Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in the United States: Results From the 2017 National Health Interview Survey. Annals of Internal Medicine, 2019; DOI: 10.7326/M19-0953
So take one of these and call the doctor in the morning... but only if instructed to do so and there are no other contraindications.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday July 23, @10:16AM
I don't give a damn about heart disease but I'm decidedly not fond of the aches and pains of working like a twenty-year-old when you're well north of forty. So it works out about the same lately.
(Score: 2) by Mer on Tuesday July 23, @10:20AM
The risks involved with aspirin are real but also easy to understand. It does two potentially bad things: thin your blood being acidic.
Thinning your blood is important to keep in mind when you're injured or for women on their periods. Acidity is what causes stomach ulcers.
The numbers on the danger of aspirin come from taking too much aspirin. It's easy to raise your stomach acidity overboard. BUT, this problem is easily counteracted by taking some baking soda, the usual remedy for stomach acidity.
Meanwhile paracetamol and ibuprofen, unlike aspirin are hepatotoxic and are a load of your liver even during normal use, making them compete for liver work with a lot of other drugs. Sure they cause a lot less immediate injuries due to idiotic use, but two boxes of paracetamol (about 8g) can still kill you if you don't get medical attention.
Meanwhile, physicians are quick to tell you about the "numerous dangers of aspirin" (two is numerous I guess), and have told me in the past about taking baking soda "that's taking two drugs at once and should not be the initiative of a layman". I get them regularly adding paracetamol on my scripts even though I don't need it and insisting I make the switch. Aspirin is also kept behind the counter even though it's sold freely while paracetamol and ibuprofen are on the shelves.
And as an afterthought, aspirin does things other painkillers do not. Thinning the blood is useful reducing the blood pressure in case of headaches and helps the body shed heat faster in case of fever.