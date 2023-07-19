from the keeping-the-lights-on dept.
Venezuela Suffers Nationwide Blackout in Latest Power Outage:
Venezuela has suffered a nationwide power cut, including the capital, Caracas, which the country's Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said was caused by an "electromagnetic attack".
[...] The lights went out in most of Caracas at 4:41pm (20:41 GMT) while people in other parts of the country took to social media to report the power had gone out there too in the first major blackout since March.
"These blackouts are catastrophic," said 51-year-old janitor Bernardina Guerra, who lives in Caracas. "I live in the eastern part of the city and there the lights go out every day. Each day things are worse."
At least 14 Venezuelan states lost power on Monday, according to Reuters witnesses and reports on social media.
The state-owned power company Corpolec only reported a breakdown affecting sectors of the capital, Caracas.
[...] Blackouts are a common occurrence in Venezuela, especially in remote western regions.
The government usually blames them on sabotage but experts say that a lack of investment, poor management and corruption are the more likely culprits.
The oil-rich country's hyperinflationary economic crisis has led to widespread shortages in food and medicine, prompting more than four million Venezuelans to leave the country.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 23, @12:00PM
This sounds like a run-of-the-mill Paranoia scenario, if you replace the government officials with The Computer. Our failures can't possibly be due to mismanagement, because we are infallible. It must be those damn terrorists again!
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday July 23, @12:15PM
if you screw up maintenance of your transformers enough, they will probably go "pop" and create a nasty electromagnetic problems. Anyone nearby may well think they are under attack; although, any country with an "Information Minister" is unlikely to be investing in anything... important.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 23, @12:23PM
How can they determine it was an EMA, especially just an hour or so after the attack? They claim the last big blackout was caused by an EMA ... so clearly there are telltale signs, right? And wouldn't an EMA cause a lot of collateral damage to any electronic devices around the target area of the (supposed) EMA? And wouldn't you need, I don't know, say, electricity to examine those devices affected by the EMA?
There are many questions, but I'm not sure the Venezuelan government can be trusted to answer truthfully.