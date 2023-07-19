from the as-opposed-to-air-water dept.
Americans are drilling deeper than ever for fresh water
Groundwater may be out of sight, but for over 100 million Americans who rely on it for their lives and livelihoods it's anything but out of mind. Unfortunately, wells are going dry and scientists are just beginning to understand the complex landscape of groundwater use.
Now, researchers at UC Santa Barbara have published the first comprehensive account of groundwater wells across the contiguous United States. They analyzed data from nearly 12 million wells throughout the country in records stretching back decades. Their findings appear in the journal Nature Sustainability.
[...] Focusing on regions known to depend on groundwater, such as California's Central Valley, the pair collected a wealth of information about different types of wells across the country. Groundwater is generally a matter of state management, so they had to cull their data from a variety of sources. "[That was] one of the biggest hurdles," said Perrone, an assistant professor in UC Santa Barbara's environmental studies department.
[...] Scientists know that groundwater depletion is causing some wells to run dry. Where conditions are right, drilling new and deeper wells can stave off this issue, for those who can afford it. Indeed, Perrone and Jasechko found that new wells are getting deeper between 1.4 and 9.2 times as often as they are being drilled shallower.
What's more, the researchers found that 79% of areas they looked at showed well-deepening trends across a window spanning 1950 to 2015. Hotspots of this activity include California's Central Valley, the High Plains of southwestern Kansas, and the Atlantic Coastal Plain, among other regions.
"We were surprised how widespread deeper well drilling is," Jasechko said. News media had documented the trend in places like the Central Valley, but it is pervasive in many other parts of the country as well. This includes places like Iowa, where groundwater hasn't been studied as intensively, he noted.
[...] This new paper provides additional context to one of Perrone and Jasechko's past studies -- completed with professors Grant Ferguson of the University of Saskatchewan, and Jennifer McIntosh at the University of Arizona -- where they found that the United States may have less usable groundwater than previously thought. It also ties into Perrone's work regarding groundwater policy across the U.S. In the future, she plans to look at the legal frameworks surrounding groundwater use. "My goal is to understand what types of laws are being passed in the western 17 states to manage groundwater withdrawals in more sustainable ways," she said.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday July 23, @01:43PM
Using wells to irrigate is always going to be a temporary thing, one way or another.
Strange engineering daydream thought experiment; is it more engineering feasible to move the water of the east to the west, the dirt of the west to the rainy east, or the people and farms of the west to the watery east?
Another technical side topic is where I live, almost no farmers irrigate, although the friends of my farmer uncle who did irrigate did so for economic competitive reasons where they risked the higher costs of irrigation vs the higher profits of just a tiny little bit earlier than the non-irrigating masses. There are probably economic, EPA, taxation, regulatory, and social pressure solutions to end irrigation in areas that don't biologically need irrigation. I wonder what fraction of irrigation is economically required but not biologically required... in the desert in CA I assume its 0% yet where I live, with the exception of the occasional rice farmer weirdo, its 100%; on a very large scale I wonder how much of a problem we're talking about. I assure you not every farm with well pumped irrigation biologically requires it.
Another technological side topic is the business model of cheap fuel means you grow food far away, like in deserts, and burn tons of oil to ship it extreme distances, can only exist with very cheap fuel. So in the rapidly nearing post-fossil fuel age, maybe we need not concern ourselves at all with pump irrigation; why grow food in a desert that can't be shipped, sold, and eaten? Also that food only grows because cheap crude oil and cheap natgas means cheap fertilizers, cheap pesticides, cheap herbicides, get rid of all that and the desert will not bloom, so a dead and empty desert won't need much pumped water... The primary cause of the emptying of the Ogallala Aquifer is Saudi Arabian Crude Oil, so once that oil source is no longer economically viable, I guess any aquifer water we never pumped up is kinda wasted, isn't it, so may as well pump water while it has a viable economic purpose? Like, in a hundred years and petroleum is mostly a memory its not going to matter how full or empty an aquifer is under the ruins of a long abandoned "ghost farm".
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday July 23, @01:51PM
Drill for freshwater deep enough in the US nowadays, and what you're likely to find is fracking fluids that have escaped into the water tables under pressure.