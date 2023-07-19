from the heating-things-up dept.
New research identifies deadly hidden weather hazard that has the potential to affect millions of people
New research, led by Loughborough University academics, has found that tropical cyclones followed by deadly heat is an emerging weather threat that could put millions of people at risk as global temperatures continue to rise.
Climate scientist Dr. Tom Matthews and Professor Rob Wilby hope their findings will act as a 'stark warning' and raise awareness of the previously hidden hazard so measures can be put in place to protect vulnerable communities.
Until now, little was known about the possibility of deadly heatwaves—which have temperatures that feel like 40.6°C and above—following major tropical cyclones (rapidly rotating, very intense storm systems that form over tropical oceans and have winds of hurricane force).
Dr. Matthews and Professor Wilby, in collaboration with Dr. Conor Murphy, of Maynooth University, examined the tropical cyclone-deadly heat connection as it has serious potential consequences.
[...] Dr. Matthews, Professor Wilby and Dr. Murphy worked together to assess how likely tropical cyclone-heat events are and were in the recent climate and how this likelihood may change as the earth continues to warm.
They used computer models to generate future possible climates and predict extreme weather events occurring in worlds 1.5°C, 2°C and 4°C warmer than pre-industrial times (a time period used as a baseline as it is before fossil fuels were burnt on a large scale, seriously altering the climate).
They also used observational records from 1979-2017 to see how hot and humid temperatures have been in the wake of previous major landfalling tropical cyclones.
The team found that the tropical cyclone-heat hazard is already possible along some of the world's most densely populated coastlines in our current climate, but only an estimated 1,000 people have been affected over the last 30 years and mainly in remote northwest Australia.
However, their results revealed that the probability of the tropical cyclone-heat hazard will increase rapidly as the climate warms.
[...] The team's results have been published today (Monday 22 July) in Nature Climate Change, a well-respected monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal, in a paper titled 'An emerging tropical cyclone-deadly heat compound hazard'.
Dr Matthews commented: "Our results present a simple but stark warning: with no change in tropical cyclones but plausible rises in global temperatures, potentially deadly heatwaves are more likely to follow tropical cyclones and eventually strike vulnerable populations.
"Although a tropical cyclone–heat event has not yet impacted a heavily populated coastline, the likelihood is growing, and it is down to luck that more people haven't been affected so far.
"The absence of experience in dealing with such a compound hazard places those exposed communities at even greater risk.
"By drawing attention to this emergent hazard, we trust that our study will stimulate further research and adaptation planning to protect those at growing risk from a tropical cyclone–heat compound event."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday July 23, @02:25PM
All we need do is follow the pig's example. Roll in the mud while it's still wet enough to do so. Wear the mud through the hot spell, and everything should be alright. If not, well, you're already buried, saving some funeral expense.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday July 23, @02:49PM (2 children)
There's a reason this combo is so rare. Cyclones are a massive cooling event. Still this is a special case of a more general problem: multiple disasters hitting a region in short order. Two good examples in recent years were the flooding following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and the Fukushima nuclear accident following the massive Tohuku earthquake. This is more likely to harm developed world societies than a single disaster would. The society is already stressed due to the earlier disaster. Infrastructure, particularly electricity, is already damaged. Here, a heat wave following in the wake of a hurricane would likely hit people who suddenly have no access to A/C and are working strenuously outdoors to recover from the disaster.
My take is that heat waves following any disaster which takes out the electric grid is going to be similarly harsh. And they're more likely when the disaster is not a large-scale cooling event like a hurricane.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday July 23, @02:52PM (1 child)
> the Fukushima nuclear accident following the massive Tohuku earthquake.
Note that more people died from the evacuation than would have died due to the fallout. Also note that the number of people who were harmed by chemical and sanitation issues following the earthquake is far higher than the number of people who were harmed by radiation issues.
i.e. Fukushima nuclear accident has been overhyped.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday July 23, @03:25PM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday July 23, @02:54PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 23, @03:21PM
But what does that have to do with the weather war?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday July 23, @02:59PM
So high humidity makes heat feel a lot worse? I'm fairly sure we all knew that already. You could literally have asked anyone that lives in a high humidity area and they would have told them that. No predictive models needed.