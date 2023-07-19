Dr. Matthews and Professor Wilby, in collaboration with Dr. Conor Murphy, of Maynooth University, examined the tropical cyclone-deadly heat connection as it has serious potential consequences.

[...] Dr. Matthews, Professor Wilby and Dr. Murphy worked together to assess how likely tropical cyclone-heat events are and were in the recent climate and how this likelihood may change as the earth continues to warm.

They used computer models to generate future possible climates and predict extreme weather events occurring in worlds 1.5°C, 2°C and 4°C warmer than pre-industrial times (a time period used as a baseline as it is before fossil fuels were burnt on a large scale, seriously altering the climate).

They also used observational records from 1979-2017 to see how hot and humid temperatures have been in the wake of previous major landfalling tropical cyclones.

The team found that the tropical cyclone-heat hazard is already possible along some of the world's most densely populated coastlines in our current climate, but only an estimated 1,000 people have been affected over the last 30 years and mainly in remote northwest Australia.

However, their results revealed that the probability of the tropical cyclone-heat hazard will increase rapidly as the climate warms.

[...] The team's results have been published today (Monday 22 July) in Nature Climate Change, a well-respected monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal, in a paper titled 'An emerging tropical cyclone-deadly heat compound hazard'.

Dr Matthews commented: "Our results present a simple but stark warning: with no change in tropical cyclones but plausible rises in global temperatures, potentially deadly heatwaves are more likely to follow tropical cyclones and eventually strike vulnerable populations.

"Although a tropical cyclone–heat event has not yet impacted a heavily populated coastline, the likelihood is growing, and it is down to luck that more people haven't been affected so far.

"The absence of experience in dealing with such a compound hazard places those exposed communities at even greater risk.

"By drawing attention to this emergent hazard, we trust that our study will stimulate further research and adaptation planning to protect those at growing risk from a tropical cyclone–heat compound event."