Google pays $11 million to settle 227 age discrimination claims
Google will pay $11 million to settle the claims of 227 people who say they were unfairly denied jobs because of their age, according to Friday court filings. The settlement must still be approved by the judge in the case.
The original lead plaintiff in the case, first filed in 2015, was a 60-something man named Robert Heath who says he was deemed a "great candidate" by a Google recruiter. The lawsuit said that in 2013, the median age of Google employees was 29, whereas the typical computer programmer in the US is over 40, according to several different measures.
During the interview process, Heath received a technical phone interview with a Google engineer. Heath alleged that the engineer had a heavy accent, a problem made worse by the engineer's insistence on using a speakerphone. When Heath was working through a technical problem, he asked if he could share his code using a Google Doc. The interviewer refused, Heath alleged. Instead, Heath had to read code snippets over the phone—an inherently error-prone process. Heath argued that the interview process "reflected a complete disregard for older workers who are undeniably more susceptible to hearing loss."
[... Cheryl Fillekes] says she interviewed for engineering jobs at Google four times but was never offered a position. During one interview process, Fillekes says, a recruiter requested that she submit an updated résumé that showed her graduation dates for college and graduate degrees. When Fillekes asked why this was required, she says the recruiter responded that it was "so the interviewers can see how old you are."
Of the $11 million payout in the settlement, $2.75 million will go to lawyers representing the class, Bloomberg reports. Fillekes will get an extra $10,000 as the lead plaintiff. The remaining cash works out to around $35,000 per plaintiff.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Tuesday July 23, @04:18PM
I don't agree with it, but I understand why many tech companies do it. Interviewers assume older more experienced workers want higher salaries. And older workers are more likely to have things like family responsibilities and other commitments. They are less willing to work 16-hour days for little money. They are "too old for that kind of crap." It's much easier to find a 20-something to exploit.
But I've seen age discrimination even in places where it makes absolutely no sense. Years ago when I was just out of undergrad, I spent a few years teaching high school. The easiest path to certification for public schools was an "alternative certification program," which -- at that time -- usually required an intensive summer program, a bunch of weekends during the year, and effectively an "internship year" teaching with a lot of observations rather than student teaching (but you'd be paid full salary), after which you'd take certification exams.
I started out in the math group, as I had already been hired for a math job the previous year even with no certification. (States in the U.S. South are often desperate for teachers, and there are always legal ways to get exceptions.) There were something like 50 people enrolled in the math program, and I'd say about 75% of them were older men. The largest chunk of those were guys who made decent money in various fields (from engineering to finance) and decided to retire from that world early, but they wanted to "give back" and thus were interested in teaching. Most of this group were somewhere in their 50s.
At my young age at that time (mid-20s), I had rarely met such a group of interesting, intelligent, and experienced individuals. They were amazing guys. Many of them were sincerely devoted to the idea of teaching, and they wanted to bring their life experience with them as well as contributing to the community. I think the vast majority of them would make amazing teachers, having so much experience with practical use of math, etc.
But many of them had terrible times finding positions. Keep in mind that I was teaching in an area that had hundreds of vacant positions on the first day of school the previous year, with substitute teachers in the classrooms because they couldn't find enough qualified teachers. (That's how I ended up looking into teaching; I found that state of things deplorable.) Many of these older guys couldn't even get interviews.
Keep in mind that in this case salary was not an issue: public school teachers had salary scales that were set based on years of experience, so these guys knew they weren't going to be earning much. Also keep in mind that teacher retention in the U.S. is a huge problem -- younger folks who take teaching jobs have a median length about 5 years before they leave the field of teaching completely. So, it's not like hiring a 55-year-old guy is concerning because he might not have a "long career" at a school -- chances are he could stick around a lot longer than the average young teacher will.
There was no rational reason to discriminate against these guys, except they were older. Meanwhile, at the beginning of the next year, I was forced to switch to the science certification program, when my school decided they couldn't find a physics teacher. That program was much smaller and mostly consisted of 20-somethings with C-average science degrees from Nowhere College who were literally too stupid to find a job elsewhere. Seriously. Yet they had no trouble finding jobs, despite that science teaching openings were about as common as math openings (that is, very common -- schools were desperate for such teachers).
I believe most of the math guys eventually found positions, but it was clear they had a much harder time at it than the idiots I worked with in the science program. Many of the math guys were hired at the last possible moment (some even a few days after the first day of school -- apparently, some administrators preferred opening the school year with a sub in the classroom rather than a smart, educated, former engineer who had made a deliberate career choice to teach).