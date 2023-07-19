Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Huawei Reportedly Helped North Korea Build Out 3G Network in Secret

posted by janrinok on Tuesday July 23, @06:42PM   Printer-friendly
Techonomics Business Mobile

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for AnonymousLuser

Huawei reportedly helped North Korea build out 3G network in secret

A new report could ultimately prove another bombshell in Huawei's ongoing conflicts with the U.S. government. New documents obtained by The Washington Post tie the Chinese hardware giant to North Korea's commercial 3G wireless network.

If proven, the ties would be yet more fodder for the U.S., which has already dinged the company over charges of violating Iran sanctions. The government has also investigated potential ties between Huawei and North Korea for years, though concrete links have apparently remained elusive.

This latest report arrives by way of a former Huawei employee, with confirmation and supporting documents from other sources who have also requested to remain anonymous for fear of retribution. For its part, Huawei has stated that it has "no business presence" in the embattled country.

"Huawei is fully committed to comply with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries and regions where we operate, including all export control and sanction laws and regulations," it said in a statement offered to the press. Notably, the statements appear to apply primarily to its current business offerings, while declining to comment on the past.

Original Submission


«  Onward Raises $1.5 Million to Offer Round-trip Rides to Older Adults Needing Assistance
Huawei Reportedly Helped North Korea Build Out 3G Network in Secret | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 23, @06:50PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 23, @06:50PM (#870424)

    Does the 3G network help the regime by enabling "Stalin's dream" smartphones, or hurt the regime by allowing more people to communicate?

    Forgot Stallman's name for a second, found it by Googling "freetard leader".

(1)