Hackers have leaked data obtained from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), showing that a contractor called SyTech was trying to deanonymize users of the Tor anonymity network, as reported by Forbes. The group, called 0v1ru$, stole 7.5 terabytes of data by gaining access to SyTech's entire network.

The hacking group shared the data with Digital Revolution, a different hacking group that last year breached the servers of another FSB contractor, called Quantum. Digital Revolution then shared more details about SyTech's data on Twitter and with Russian journalists.

SyTech has been working on the Tor deanonymization project, Nautilus-S, since 2012. Academics from the Swedish university Karlstad were able to identify 25 malicious servers that attempted to deanonymize Tor users. Eighteen of those servers were located in Russia.