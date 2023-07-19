Ken Shirrif writes about restoring the computer which helped guide spacecraft from the Earth to the moon and back again. The Apollo Guidance Computer restoration team, consisting of Mike Stewart, Carl Claunch, Marc Verdiell, and Ken Shirrif ran into challenges simulating the permanent storage. In flight the persitent storage was made of core ropes, though these were simulated on the ground. The team is currently reverse engineering the rope simulators, which were used on the ground and originally built with 7400-series TTL integrated circuits, so as to avoid having to thread an overwhelming multitude of cores with each new version. Once completed the programs were hard-wired into the computers by passing wires through magnetic rings, a process which took many weeks and had to be done correctly the first time. The restoration team opted for a simpler method and built theirs from a BeagleBone.
The Apollo Guidance Computer held six core rope modules, each storing just 6 kilowords of program information (about 12 kilobytes).2 Core rope modules were a bit like a video game ROM cartridge, holding software in a permanent yet removable format. Programs were hard-wired into core rope by weaving wires through magnetic cores. A wire passed through a core for a 1 bit, while a wire going around a core was a 0 bit. By weaving 192 wires through or around each core, each core stored 192 bits, achieving much higher density than read/write core memory that held 1 bit per core.
Her Software Put Men on the Moon. Fifty Years Later, Margaret Hamilton got a Glowing Moonlit Tribute (2019)
The Machine That Made the Moon Missions Possible (2019)
NASA Restores Mission Control (2019)
First Moon Landing Manual Could Fetch $9 Million at Auction (2019)
The detailed manual used by U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to land on the moon in 1969 is going up for auction in July and could fetch up to $9 million, New York auctioneers Christie's said on Wednesday.
The 44-page ring-bound Apollo 11 lunar module timeline book details every procedure that was needed to undock, land and rendezvous the Eagle with its Columbia command module when Armstrong and Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon.
"These are step-by-step instructions that cover the entire portion of the Eagle flight. It is a series of instructions on everything from 'don your helmets' to 'check your power system,'" Christina Geiger, head of books and manuscripts at Christie's, told Reuters.
Along with technical data, the book, which was carried aboard the Eagle, contains drawings and almost 150 check marks and annotations written in real time by Armstrong and Aldrin.
Since there was no audio or video recording of what happened in the cockpit of the Eagle, the manual is regarded as a unique witness to space history. It also marks the first writing by a human being on another celestial body.
NASA, the Texas Historical Commission and National Park Service have restored the Apollo era Mission Operations Control Room (MOCR) to its Apollo 15 configuration.
The Apollo 15 configuration was used as the most complete records are available for that mission. Tours of Johnson Space Center will include taking guests to the actual Mission Control where visitors
will hear the real voices of the flight controllers from 50 years ago just as Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were preparing to begin their descent to the lunar surface. Taking a seat in the same glassed-in viewing gallery where the astronauts' families and other guests witnessed the mission unfold live in 1969, the public will watch as the consoles and screens play back the first moon landing, moonwalk and the astronauts' return to Earth.
The restoration included removing the original cathode-ray tube (CRT) displays and backlight assemblies and replacing them
with modern electronics and screens, enabling the consoles to glow again as they did half a century ago. Each of the control stations now shine with data and indicators as it did when it was in active use.
"They're artifacts and so you don't destroy artifacts," said Sandra Tetley, NASA's historic preservation officer at Johnson Space Center. "We took the CRTs out and they've been saved. We put flat screens [in their place] and then they recreated the fronts. Behind the buttons are LED lights. So everything is placed in there non-destructively."
The recreation extends from the floor to the ceiling. Carpet, wallpaper, paint fragments, personal artifacts, coffee cups, ashtrays, cigarettes, an actual RC Cola pull tab can and many other items down to the brand of the pens flight controllers used were evaluated, analyzed and compared against archival photos and sourced, reused or recreated.
Included in the article is a time lapse video of the restoration and an extensive photo gallery.
The site was designated a national historic landmark in 1985.
The machine that made the Moon missions possible
We've all been there: you're working on something important, your PC crashes, and you lose all your progress.
Such a failure was not an option during the Apollo missions, the first time ever that a computer was entrusted with handling flight control and life support systems—and therefore the lives of the astronauts on board.
Despite an infamous false alarm during lunar descent that sent Commander Neil Armstrong's heart rate racing, it was a resounding success that laid the groundwork for everything from modern avionics to multitasking operating systems.
Here are some of the ways the Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC), millions of times less powerful than a 2019 smartphone, shaped the world we live in today:
- Microchip revolution
- Multitasking
- Real-time input
- Passing the test
The first footsteps on the moon belonged to two men, but they may never have made it there if not for Margaret Hamilton.
The software engineer developed the onboard computer programs that powered NASA's Apollo missions, including the 1969 moon landing.
So, it's only fitting that in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, a portrait of the bespectacled pioneer reflected the light of the moon.
Not just Hidden Figures? Click on the full article to see the display.
Hamilton effectively invented the term "software engineer" with her work developing the Apollo guidance computer, the lifeline for astronauts that controlled the spacecraft, Google said in announcing the artistic honor.
She regularly brought her young daughter, Lauren, to work with her on weekends, according to the search giant. Lauren played in the simulator that her mother built to test in-flight programs and inadvertently led Hamilton to rethink her strategy.
Lauren once crashed the simulator, ending the mission prematurely by hitting a button while the craft was in flight.
So, Hamilton programmed backstops to prevent an astronaut from doing the same midflight, a mistake that would yield far more dire consequences in space, Google says.
"There was no second chance. We knew that," Hamilton wrote in 2009 for MIT. "We had to find a way and we did."
