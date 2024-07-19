The speaking clock function that gives people the precise time down to the second will be a thing of the past come October.

For the last 66 years, Australians have been able to dial 1194 to hear the old-fashioned voice of a man telling them the exact time. 'At the third stroke it will be 1.10 and 40 seconds,' before a beeping sound plays and the the new time is repeated.

The service still receives about two million calls a year - a lot considering today's technology.