At the end of the film, a dying Batty delivers the famed “tears in rain” monologue, a speech Hauer partly wrote himself. In his autobiography, All Those Moments: Stories of Heroes, Villains, Replicants, and Blade Runners, Hauer recalled that he “wasn’t that happy” with the original page-long monologue that Blade Runner director Ridley Scott had originally planned. So the actor took it upon himself to cut 30 lines from the speech and keep the two he felt were the most poetic. Then he added the most famous line himself, “All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.”