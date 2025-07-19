The growing threat from “extreme right-wing” terrorism will be included in official threat-level warnings for the first time, the home secretary has announced.

Until now, the alerts – which tell the public if the risk is low, substantial or critical – have taken into account the threat of attack from Islamists only.

The change follows growing recognition of the rising threat from the far right, since the murder of 50 Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/far-right-terror-warning-uk-islamist-security-threat-attack-a9017296.html