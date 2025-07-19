Someone at Microsoft has accidentally parked a buttock on the big red button, emitting a surprise build of next year's Windows 10 to Insiders.

We saw the build, 18947, turn up over lunch where we didn't expect it and a glance at social media indicated that we weren't the only ones choking on a burrito in surprise.

Build 18947 is a 20H1 version of Windows 10, due to appear in the first half of 2020. The last "official" release of the preview code was 18941, which was so breathtakingly dull that the Windows team clearly thought it was time to spice things up by a surprise dumping onto the disks of Windows Insiders.

And, to be clear, it is only Windows Insiders that are affected.

The alarming aspect is that this build appears to be slithering its way onto a substantial proportion of Windows Insider PCs, regardless of the testing ring. Fast Ring users, who live life on the edge, expect to receive 20H1 code while Slow Ring users are currently testing 19H2. Release Preview Ring users are supposed to be on 19H1 (the May 2019 Update) for early access to fixes and patches.

Now, in an impressive levelling of the playing field, Microsoft has decided to offer 20H1 to all Windows Insider rings.