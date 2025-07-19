19/07/25/1224214 story
posted by martyb on Thursday July 25, @04:15PM
from the not-all-imports-are-good dept.
from the not-all-imports-are-good dept.
A combination of an increase in construction and chilly weather has increased the amount of vermin in and around Sydney, Australia. There's no use trying to ask them nicely to leave, they are here to stay. Now the council is stepping up to deal with the problem head on by doubling down on control measures and engaging residents and businesses to help push down the infesting population. This problem is not new with Sydney dealing with this type of problem year in year out. Businesses are advised to take care how they dispose of food and residents should take precautions to ensure unwanted pests don't bed down with them in hidden places.
Good advice.
Rats Infest Sydney Triggering Plans to Eradicate Them | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 25, @04:33PM
After reevaluating their assessment it was announced that the vermin weren't "rats", but rather "politicians". The timeline for eradication efforts was stepped up accordingly.