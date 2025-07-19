Stories
Rats Infest Sydney Triggering Plans to Eradicate Them

posted by martyb on Thursday July 25, @04:15PM
from the not-all-imports-are-good dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

A combination of an increase in construction and chilly weather has increased the amount of vermin in and around Sydney, Australia. There's no use trying to ask them nicely to leave, they are here to stay. Now the council is stepping up to deal with the problem head on by doubling down on control measures and engaging residents and businesses to help push down the infesting population. This problem is not new with Sydney dealing with this type of problem year in year out. Businesses are advised to take care how they dispose of food and residents should take precautions to ensure unwanted pests don't bed down with them in hidden places.

Good advice.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 25, @04:33PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 25, @04:33PM (#871118)

    After reevaluating their assessment it was announced that the vermin weren't "rats", but rather "politicians". The timeline for eradication efforts was stepped up accordingly.

