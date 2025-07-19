A combination of an increase in construction and chilly weather has increased the amount of vermin in and around Sydney, Australia. There's no use trying to ask them nicely to leave, they are here to stay. Now the council is stepping up to deal with the problem head on by doubling down on control measures and engaging residents and businesses to help push down the infesting population. This problem is not new with Sydney dealing with this type of problem year in year out. Businesses are advised to take care how they dispose of food and residents should take precautions to ensure unwanted pests don't bed down with them in hidden places.

