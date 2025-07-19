Recently, news of subscriber numbers dropping triggered a lawsuit against Netflix, Disney announced their own channel, and content providers are clawing back their IP ("Imaginary Property"), and generally it was all looking bad for Netfix and Friends. Talk of how splintered the streaming market is becoming and how long Netflix can last in the foreseeable bleak future has dominated the discussion. Good news, everyone: Netflix has confirmed a deal to integrate with Foxtel Australia to allow Foxtel subscribers access to the Netflix catalogue.

This is a huge step forward in healing the fractured market in Australia and importantly cementing Netflix's dominant position in the streaming space. Foxtel has been fighting a losing battle to Netflix as it shed 100,000 subscribers in their last financial quarter while its debt builds. This deal is meant to be a lifeline for Foxtel but it may end up being the boost Netflix needs to encourage other streaming competitors to join rather than fight.