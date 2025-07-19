from the pics-or-it-didn't-happen dept.
Alleged critical VLC flaw is nothing to worry about -- and is nothing to do with VLC
There has been a degree of confusion over the last few days after news spread of a supposed vulnerability in the media player VLC. Despite being labelled by security experts as "critical", VLC's developers, VideoLAN, denied there was a problem at all.
And they were right. While there is a vulnerability, it was in a third-party library, not VLC itself. On top of this, it is nowhere near as severe as first suggested. Oh -- and it was fixed over a year ago. An older version of Ubuntu Linux was to blame for the confusion.
The problem actually exists in a third-party library called libebml, and the issue was addressed some time ago. The upshot is that if you have updated VLC within the last year, there is no risk whatsoever. VLC's developers are understandably upset at the suggestion that their software was insecure.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday July 25, @06:00PM
If you think you know what's in software you wrote from scratch yourself I'm pretty unlikely to believe you. Knowing everything that came in with apt-get install or a pip install or even exactly what's in your steam library is an absurdity.
I'm just complaining, I have no solutions to this problem.