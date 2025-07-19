from the bureaucratic-sluggishness dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Team Telecom, a shadowy US national security unit tasked with protecting America's telecommunications systems, is delaying plans by Google, Facebook and other tech companies for the next generation of international fiber optic cables.
Team Telecom comprises representatives from the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, and Justice (including the FBI), who assess foreign investments in American telecom infrastructure, with a focus on cybersecurity and surveillance vulnerabilities.
Team Telecom works at a notoriously sluggish pace, taking over seven years to decide that letting China Mobile operate in the US would "raise substantial and serious national security and law enforcement risks," for instance. And while Team Telecom is working, applications are stalled at the FCC.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/07/18/how-us-national-security-agencies-hold-the-internet-hostage/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @09:22AM (4 children)
A suggestion...
Can you guys stop posting article after article after article that is paywalled?
I have zero interest to pay $15CAD to view 2 articles a month from techcrunch. The idea is laughable. At the rates I've been seeing the last 2 weeks, with all these paywalled articles, I'd be paying $500CAD/month, just to read an article or two from each source. Absurd. A joke. Insane.
Publishers need to get their head on straight, because this isn't the answer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @09:42AM (1 child)
Doesn't look [about] paywalled to me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @09:55AM
RU 4 realz?
Try to get past the opening statements on that page.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday July 26, @10:04AM
This is the first time I've ever seen a paywalled article on TechCrunch. "Extra Crunch".
I guess TechCrunch will be sold for pennies in a couple of years.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday July 26, @10:25AM
Australia sees
Well... kthxbye.