Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

How US National Security Agencies Hold the Internet Hostage

posted by Fnord666 on Friday July 26, @09:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the bureaucratic-sluggishness dept.
Digital Liberty

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Team Telecom, a shadowy US national security unit tasked with protecting America's telecommunications systems, is delaying plans by Google, Facebook and other tech companies for the next generation of international fiber optic cables.

Team Telecom comprises representatives from the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, and Justice (including the FBI), who assess foreign investments in American telecom infrastructure, with a focus on cybersecurity and surveillance vulnerabilities.

Team Telecom works at a notoriously sluggish pace, taking over seven years to decide that letting China Mobile operate in the US would "raise substantial and serious national security and law enforcement risks," for instance. And while Team Telecom is working, applications are stalled at the FCC.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/07/18/how-us-national-security-agencies-hold-the-internet-hostage/

Original Submission


«  Stock Trading Firm Robinhood Stored User Passwords in Plaintext
How US National Security Agencies Hold the Internet Hostage | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @09:22AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @09:22AM (#871385)

    A suggestion...

    Can you guys stop posting article after article after article that is paywalled?

    I have zero interest to pay $15CAD to view 2 articles a month from techcrunch. The idea is laughable. At the rates I've been seeing the last 2 weeks, with all these paywalled articles, I'd be paying $500CAD/month, just to read an article or two from each source. Absurd. A joke. Insane.

    Publishers need to get their head on straight, because this isn't the answer.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @09:42AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @09:42AM (#871388)

      Doesn't look [about] paywalled to me.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @09:55AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @09:55AM (#871391)

        RU 4 realz?

        Try to get past the opening statements on that page.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Friday July 26, @10:04AM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Friday July 26, @10:04AM (#871393) Journal

      This is the first time I've ever seen a paywalled article on TechCrunch. "Extra Crunch".

      I guess TechCrunch will be sold for pennies in a couple of years.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday July 26, @10:25AM

      by c0lo (156) on Friday July 26, @10:25AM (#871396)

      Australia sees

      We’re sorry. Extra Crunch membership is currently only available for readers in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and Spain, but we are actively looking to launch in other areas.

      Well... kthxbye.

(1)