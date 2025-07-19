from the a-flop-by-any-other-name... dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Sense and compute are the electronic eyes and ears that will be the ultimate power behind automating menial work and encouraging humans to cultivate their creativity.
These new capabilities for machines will depend on the best and brightest talent, and investors who are building and financing companies aiming to deliver the AI chips destined to be the neurons and synapses of robotic brains.
Like any other Herculean task, this one is expected to come with big rewards. And it will bring with it big promises, outrageous claims and suspect results. Right now, it's still the Wild West when it comes to measuring AI chips up against each other.
[...] A metric that gets thrown around frequently is TOPS, or trillions of operations per second, to measure performance. TOPS/W, or trillions of operations per second per Watt, is used to measure energy efficiency. These metrics are as ambiguous as they sound.
What are the operations being performed on? What's an operation? Under what circumstances are these operations being performed? How does the timing by which you schedule these operations impact the function you are trying to perform? Is your chip equipped with the expensive memory it needs to maintain performance when running "real-world" models? Phrased differently, do these chips actually deliver these performance numbers in the intended application?
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/07/19/powering-the-brains-of-tomorrows-intelligent-machines/
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday July 26, @01:56PM (1 child)
It's a nice thought but it leaves out the vast majority of humans who have little to no notable creativity. If they had any to speak of, they wouldn't worry about their jobs being automated away in the first place. They'd think up a solution for themselves and make it happen.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 3, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 26, @02:34PM
Hey, man, why so judgemental? After a few years of smoking weed while binge-watching Netflix, people can change. Besides, it takes all kinds - and if the vast majority didn't have couch potato tendencies, we'd already be in serious trouble with this many people on the planet.
Just imagine a country with 100 million Elon Musks.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday July 26, @02:05PM
Intel Scales Neuromorphic Loihi to 64 Chips, 8 Million Neurons [tomshardware.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]