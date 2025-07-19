Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Moon Bricks Could Keep the Lights On and the Heat Up in Lunar Colonies

posted by Fnord666 on Friday July 26, @04:35AM   Printer-friendly
from the pizza-ovens dept.
Science

"upstart" writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Moon bricks could keep the lights on and the heat up in Lunar colonies – TechCrunch

There may be no “dark side” of the Moon, but when and where it is dark, it’s dark — and stays that way for two weeks. If we’re going to have colonists up there, they’ll need to stay warm and keep the lights (among other things) on for the long lunar night. Turns out bricks made of Moon dust could be part of the solution.

Of course they will use the readily available solar power during the lunar day, and you might think that they could just charge up some batteries to last them through the night. But batteries are large and heavy — not the kind of thing you want to pack for a trip to the Moon.

How else could lunar colonies store energy? The European Space Agency partnered with Azimut Space to find out whether a sort of improvised geothermal energy solution would be feasible.

Original Submission


«  Georgia Tech's Ant-Sized Micro-Robots Move Through Vibration
Moon Bricks Could Keep the Lights On and the Heat Up in Lunar Colonies | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday July 26, @05:09AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Friday July 26, @05:09AM (#871334) Journal

    You'll always have sunlight.

    But WTF? Who wants to live on the moon?

    --
    That is not my dog.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @05:18AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @05:18AM (#871340)

    Seems like it would be easier to just build around the lunar poles and not worry about being in complete darkness for 2 weeks at a time.

(1)