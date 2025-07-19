from the what-collateral-damage? dept.
To protect its satellites, France outlines ambitious space-weapons program
After French President Emmanuel Macron called for a space high command to protect his nation's satellites earlier this month, military officials on Thursday released their plans in more detail.
As reported in the French financial newspaper Les Echos, the French Defense Minister, Florence Parly, outlined a new space weapons program that would allow the country to move from space surveillance to the active protection of its satellites.
"France is not embarking on a space arms race," Parly said, according to the publication. However, the projects outlined Thursday by French officials include swarms of nano-satellites that would patrol a few kilometers around French satellites, a ground-based laser system to blind snooping satellites, and perhaps even machine guns on board some satellites.
Parly said one of the country's biggest challenges would be to develop these capabilities with about one-tenth of the budget that the US spends on civil and defense space activities.
Troupes de espace marine.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday July 26, @03:36PM (2 children)
kessler syndrome
kessler syndrome
kessler syndrome
kessler syndrome!
KESSLER SYNDROME!!
KESSLER SYNDROME!!
I love how completely fucked we are
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday July 26, @03:58PM
Gravity (2013) syndrome
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday July 26, @04:02PM
We've got a bit to go, before kessler syndrome is a real problem. Though, really, anyone capable of launching a rocket into space has the potential to cause serious problems.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 26, @03:54PM
How about the Légion Strange? https://www.legionforeign.com/regiments#! [legionforeign.com]
“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.” — Margaret Thatcher
(Score: 2) by Rupert Pupnick on Friday July 26, @04:10PM
Maybe the United States Space Force can help...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @04:18PM
Seriously, Marines?! Are they mariners? Is this a division of the Navy?