19/07/26/1731200 story
posted by janrinok on Friday July 26, @08:04PM
from the twelve-foot-turkeys dept.
from the twelve-foot-turkeys dept.
Two metres (6.6ft) long, the femur found at Angeac is thought to have belonged to a sauropod, a plant-eating dinosaur with a long neck and tail.
Sauropods, common in the late Jurassic era, were among the largest land animals that ever existed.
Palaeontologists say they are amazed at the state of preservation of the bone. [...] "We can see the insertions of muscles and tendons, and scars," Ronan Allain of the National History Museum of Paris told Le Parisien newspaper.
Link to the BBC article: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-49129765
Giant Dinosaur Bone Uncovered in France | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @08:31PM
Whatever happened to that "amazingly preserved" T-Rex tissue that was somehow still living millions of years after the animal died?