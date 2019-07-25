A major electricity supplier in South Africa's largest city [(Johannesburg)] has suffered a ransomware attack, leaving some residents without power. City Power revealed on Thursday that its IT systems had been shut down.

"It has encrypted all our databases, applications and network," the company tweeted, referring to the virus.

City Power's website remains offline and residents have reported problems via social media with their electricity supplies. The ransomware attack initially affected customers' ability to buy pre-paid electricity and also hampered the firm's efforts to respond to localised blackouts.

A spokesman for City Power told the BBC that more than a quarter of a million people might have been affected.