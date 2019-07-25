19/07/26/1736215 story
A major electricity supplier in South Africa's largest city [(Johannesburg)] has suffered a ransomware attack, leaving some residents without power. City Power revealed on Thursday that its IT systems had been shut down.
"It has encrypted all our databases, applications and network," the company tweeted, referring to the virus.
City Power's website remains offline and residents have reported problems via social media with their electricity supplies. The ransomware attack initially affected customers' ability to buy pre-paid electricity and also hampered the firm's efforts to respond to localised blackouts.
A spokesman for City Power told the BBC that more than a quarter of a million people might have been affected.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @10:03PM
There are people who will die if they go without power for too long. They tend to also have mobility issues too, since even portable oxygen equipment tends to be bulky. The last I checked, extortion is a felony, and if someone dies due to the commission of a felony the perpetrator is guilty of capital murder. So the solution is simple: Hunt down the perpetrators and execute them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 26, @10:23PM
Adding insult to injury, there is this headline from Jo-burg:
https://ewn.co.za/2019/07/25/city-power-warns-of-power-cuts-in-joburg-as-cold-weather-hits-grid [ewn.co.za]
Power cuts due to overloaded grid in the current cold weather (but still above freezing).
Another article from the same source, https://ewn.co.za/2019/07/25/city-power-website-hit-by-ransomware-virus [ewn.co.za]
says that the utility website was knocked out by ransomware. Seems like the two problems are happening at the same time, but may not be directly related. This article ends with an alternate link to contact the utility, since their normal web interface is down.