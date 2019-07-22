Asteroid 2019 OK to flyby Earth at 0.19 LD on July 25 - the largest of the year

A newly discovered asteroid designated 2019 OK is expected to flyby Earth at a distance of just 0.19 LD / 0.00048 AU (71 806 km / 44 618 miles) at 01:22 UTC on July 25, 2019. This object is slightly bigger than today's 2019 OD, making it the largest known asteroid to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since the start of the year.

The object belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. It was first observed at SONEAR Observatory, Oliveira, Brazil on July 24, 2019.

Its estimated diameter is between 57 and 130 m (187 - 426 feet).

Close approach is expected at 01:22 UTC at a speed (relative to the Earth) of 24.5 km/s.