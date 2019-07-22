Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Asteroid 2019 OK Flies by Earth on July 25

posted by takyon on Saturday July 27, @04:25AM   Printer-friendly
from the rock-throw dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Asteroid 2019 OK to flyby Earth at 0.19 LD on July 25 - the largest of the year

Asteroid 2019 OK to flyby Earth at 0.19 LD on July 25 - the largest of the year

A newly discovered asteroid designated 2019 OK is expected to flyby Earth at a distance of just 0.19 LD / 0.00048 AU (71 806 km / 44 618 miles) at 01:22 UTC on July 25, 2019. This object is slightly bigger than today's 2019 OD, making it the largest known asteroid to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since the start of the year.

The object belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. It was first observed at SONEAR Observatory, Oliveira, Brazil on July 24, 2019.

Its estimated diameter is between 57 and 130 m (187 - 426 feet).

Close approach is expected at 01:22 UTC at a speed (relative to the Earth) of 24.5 km/s.

See also: A Giant Asteroid Just Skimmed Past Earth, And We Barely Noticed in Time
How Astronomers Missed the Massive Asteroid That Just Whizzed Past Earth
City-obliterating asteroid screamed past Earth the other night – and boffins only clocked it just 26 hours beforehand
'City-killer' asteroid just misses earth, shocks scientists

Original Submission


«  The Floppy Disk Orphaned By Linux
Asteroid 2019 OK Flies by Earth on July 25 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.