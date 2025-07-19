from the sous-vide-rivers dept.
Scorching temperatures across Europe coupled with prolonged dry weather has reduced French nuclear power generation by around 5.2 gigawatts (GW) or 8%, French power grid operator RTE’s data showed on Thursday.
Electricity output was curtailed at six reactors by 0840 GMT on Thursday, while two other reactors were offline, data showed. High water temperatures and sluggish flows limit the ability to use river water to cool reactors.
In Germany, PreussenElektra, the nuclear unit of utility E.ON, said it would take its Grohnde reactor offline on Friday due to high temperatures in the Weser river.
Interesting impact of the recent heat wave, right when electrical demand is on the rise.
Belgium and the Netherlands have recorded their highest ever temperatures, in a heatwave searing Western Europe.
The Belgian town of Kleine Brogel in Limburg province hit 39.9C (102F), the hottest since records began in 1833.
A Eurostar train broke down in the extreme heat, trapping passengers.
The southern Dutch city of Eindhoven saw 39.3C, the highest temperature recorded since the Dutch royal meteorological institute began in 1901.
The highest temperature recorded in Paris - 40.4C in 1947 - is expected to be surpassed on Thursday.
Luxembourg is on red alert for the south and the capital - with top temperatures possibly climbing to 40C on Wednesday and even higher on Thursday.
