In the last few years: millions of accounts have been breached, AWS contains have been compromised, and if a company is storing their data 'in the cloud' then it's probably just a matter of time until someone hacks into it.

Not so for an Australian bank who uploaded 13 thousand customers' records to a third party data service. The bank admitted fault and the "data service" has reportedly deleted the data which included "customer names, date of birth, contact details and in some cases, government identity numbers."

The breach comes a week after NAB hired Ross McEwan, the man credited with turning around Royal Bank of Scotland, as its new chief executive officer, as it hopes to win back customer trust after damaging findings in a public inquiry into the financial sector. NAB was among the worst hit of the "Big Four" lenders, after the inquiry specifically cited its CEO and Chairman for failing to accept responsibility for the wrongdoings. Both individuals resigned days later.

I trust my bank. As far as I can kick them. How do I tell if my bank gives my information out?