19/07/28/0042219 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday July 28, @10:11AM
from the Using-mosquitoes-to-stop-trains dept.
from the Using-mosquitoes-to-stop-trains dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:
Australia's consumer watchdog has handed down 23 proposed changes in a new report into the behaviour of the world's biggest tech giants. If adopted, tech giants will be required to take the collection and use of user data more seriously. The recommendations include creating an independent ombudsman, a new specialist arm named the "ACCC digital platforms branch" for proactively investigating anti-competitive conduct, upgrading the Privacy Act, improve handling of fake news, and allow users to select their default search engine and browser on Android. The intent is to bring Australia in line with the protections the US and Europe have for user privacy.
Maybe they will finally make it law that users get root access to their devices by default.
Australian Competition Commission Recommend Changes to Stop Anti-Competitive Behaviour | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday July 28, @10:41AM
I know quite a few people for whom that needs to be exceedingly difficult, else badness will directly ensue. Like three big warnings they have to confirm having read, having to authenticate, another big warning, then a call with an actual human person who attempts to explain the ramifications to them. The first time anyway.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce