Australia's consumer watchdog has handed down 23 proposed changes in a new report into the behaviour of the world's biggest tech giants. If adopted, tech giants will be required to take the collection and use of user data more seriously. The recommendations include creating an independent ombudsman, a new specialist arm named the "ACCC digital platforms branch" for proactively investigating anti-competitive conduct, upgrading the Privacy Act, improve handling of fake news, and allow users to select their default search engine and browser on Android. The intent is to bring Australia in line with the protections the US and Europe have for user privacy.

Maybe they will finally make it law that users get root access to their devices by default.