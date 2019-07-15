from the if-you-can't-beat-it,-tax-it-to-death dept.
Submitted via IRC for AnonymousLuser
IRS reminds 10,000 taxpayers that cryptocurrency is subject to taxes
By the end of August, an estimated 10,000 taxpayers will receive letters from the IRS warning them that they may owe back taxes on unreported cryptocurrency earnings. While it might not be immediately obvious, you must include cryptocurrency earnings when you file federal taxes. As with tax evasion for traditional currency, anyone convicted of evading crypto taxes could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
In a press release, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said:
"Taxpayers should take these letters very seriously by reviewing their tax filings and when appropriate, amend past returns and pay back taxes, interest and penalties. The IRS is expanding our efforts involving virtual currency, including increased use of data analytics. We are focused on enforcing the law and helping taxpayers fully understand and meet their obligations."
[...] While cryptocurrency may have once felt cutting edge, getting a letter from the IRS stating that you owe back taxes makes it automatically less cool.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 28, @09:59PM (1 child)
Unless they know how to trace it with their NSA pals.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 28, @10:03PM
Cryptocurrency untraceable? Haha funny meme.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday July 28, @09:59PM (1 child)
Nobody's supposed to know you have it. I mean, it has no use outside the crypto bat-cave, and its club members...
That is not my dog.
(Score: 1) by vzlemtinsjdqaeig on Sunday July 28, @10:44PM
Bat-caves are cool. Unless they actually have bats in them.
https://www.kentucky.com/news/local/counties/fayette-county/article233186846.html [kentucky.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 28, @10:05PM
This is news to people? Unreported income gets taxed. News at 11.... Geeze some peoples kids.