from the demented-people-like-spicy-food dept.
Spicy Diet Could be Linked to Dementia:
A 15-year study of 4582 Chinese adults aged over 55 found evidence of faster cognitive decline in those who consistently ate more than 50 grams of chili a day. Memory decline was even more significant if the chili lovers were slim.
The study, led by Dr Zumin Shi from Qatar University, showed that those who consumed in excess of 50 grams of chili a day had almost double the risk of memory decline and poor cognition.
"Chili consumption was found to be beneficial for body weight and blood pressure in our previous studies. However, in this study, we found adverse effects on cognition among older adults," Dr Zumin says.
[...] Those who ate a lot of chili had a lower income and body mass index (BMI) and were more physically active compared to non-consumers. Researchers say people of normal body weight may be more sensitive to chili intake than overweight people, hence the impact on memory and weight. Education levels may also play a role in cognitive decline and this link requires further research.
Journal Reference:
Zumin Shi, Tahra El-Obeid, Malcolm Riley, Ming Li, Amanda Page, Jianghong Liu. High Chili Intake and Cognitive Function among 4582 Adults: An Open Cohort Study over 15 Years. Nutrients, 2019; 11 (5): 1183 DOI: 10.3390/nu11051183
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 29, @05:01PM
You can't be very smart to eat a lot of highly spicy (hot) foods to start with. A little spice is great, but when it hurts to put it in your mouth, that is just stupid. When it hurts more to push it out your anus, then you have to be suffering from dementia already to eat more of it. I hear hot, spicy food can be used as a preservative. That's probably the only reason these people live long enough to confuse their condition with dementia.
For $99, Greyhound will take you somewhere that people care how you feel.