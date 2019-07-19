[...] In the days after Mr. Poniz found his box empty, he began piecing together what had happened: Wells Fargo had apparently tried to evict another customer for not keeping up with payments, and bank employees had mistakenly removed his box instead. After drilling No. 105 open, the bank shipped its contents to a storage facility in North Carolina. After Mr. Poniz discovered the loss, Wells Fargo sent back everything it had in storage, but some items had vanished.

In a six-page report filed with the Highland Park Police, Mr. Poniz described the watches, coins, documents and other items that were gone. Using auction records and sales reports, he estimated that their combined value was more than $10 million. That would make it one of the largest safe-deposit-box losses in American history.

[...] For over a decade, Mr. Poniz's Box 105 sat at the bottom of a seven-foot shelf in Wells Fargo's Highland Park vault, accessible via a metal-barred door with an old-fashioned crank. But halfway up a different wall in the vault was another Box 105 — a product of the bank's having consolidated several branches' safe deposit boxes into a single location and having kept their original numbering. Bank employees got them mixed up, and emptied the wrong one.

"There's no question that Wells Fargo drilled the box and took the contents out of it, put in storage and then returned it," John North, a lawyer representing the bank, said at a court hearing last year. "The underlying dispute is, was everything returned or not?"

That isn't really in dispute. When Wells Fargo employees opened Mr. Poniz's box, they created an inventory that included 92 watches. When workers at the bank's storage facility in North Carolina counted the items, they listed only 85. Also missing were dozens of rare coins that were listed in the first inventory, but not the second. According to Mr. Poniz, photographs and family documents also disappeared.

[...] Oddly, the bank returned to him five watches that weren't his. "They were the wrong color, the wrong size — totally different than what I had," Mr. Poniz said. "I had no idea where they came from."

[...] "Wells Fargo is reviewing the facts and circumstances of this case," said Jim Seitz, a bank spokesman. "We cannot comment further due to pending litigation."

Mr. Poniz hired lawyers. One of them, Kerry Gotlib, said he pressed the bank to find the missing items. It couldn't. He asked for a financial settlement; the bank said no. So Mr. Poniz sued in New Jersey's Superior Court.

[...] The lawsuit appears nowhere near resolution, and Mr. Poniz already has run up tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees. "The bank has spent a tremendous amount of resources and put them into defending the case, instead of stepping forward and saying, 'We made a mistake here, let's make it right,'" said Craig Borgen, another lawyer representing Mr. Poniz.

The watches that vanished were the largest and most visually striking in his collection, Mr. Poniz said. There was a Tiffany watch that tracked the moon's phases on its gold dial, and an early Breguet engraved with the coat of arms of the Duke of Orléans.

The highlight was a rare 19th-century pocket watch, whose face was dotted with pearls and rubies and concealed a pop-up bird, slightly larger than a thumbnail, that twittered and sang. Such "singing bird" watches rarely come to market. One of the last, in 1999, was sold at auction for $772,500 to the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva.

Mr. Poniz, who spent a decade working at Sotheby's and now consults for Christie's as a horological expert, had hoped that the singing-bird watch would one day be the centerpiece of an auction of his own collection. He considered the trove to be his retirement fund.

"My impression about safe deposit boxes was that it was like you were putting things in Fort Knox," he said. "Nothing could happen to it." He doesn't think that anymore.