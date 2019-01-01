NVIDIA @ SIGGRAPH 2019: NV to Enable 30-bit OpenGL Support on GeForce/Titan Cards
Kicking off this week is SIGGRAPH, the annual North American professional graphics pow-wow that sees everyone from researchers to hardware vendors come together to show off new ideas and new products. Last year's show ended up being particularly important, as NVIDIA used the show as a backdrop for the announcement of their Turing graphics architecture. This year's NVIDIA presence is going to be far more low-key – NVIDIA doesn't have any new hardware this time – but the company is still at the show with some announcements.
Diving right into matters then, this year NVIDIA has an announcement that all professional and prosumer users will want to take note of. At long last, NVIDIA is dropping the requirement to use a Quadro card to get 30-bit (10bpc) color support on OpenGL applications; the company will finally be extending that feature to GeForce and Titan cards as well.
(Prediction) Ray Tracing GPUs Will Be Required For AAA Titles From 2023
Ray Tracing technology is starting to get more support from developers, and the first triple AAA titles that will require a GPU supporting the technology will be released in around four years, according to a recent statement from an NVIDIA employee.
According to NVIDIA's Morgan McGuire, the first AAA title that will require a GPU supporting the technology will be released in 2023. Additionally, all gaming platforms will offer accelerated ray tracing by that year, which is a very interesting comment, as it suggests gaming platforms other than the PS5 and the Xbox Scarlett, both of which are already confirmed to support the technology, will come with ray tracing support, like the next Nintendo console and smart devices.
SIGGRAPH 2019: Foveated AR With Prescriptions And A Physical Tail
Arque is eye-catching work from the Embodied Media Project at Keio University's Graduate School of Media Design in Japan which proposes "an artificial biomimicry-inspired anthropomorphic tail to allow us to alter our body momentum for assistive, and haptic feedback applications." The tail's structure is "driven by four pneumatic artificial muscles providing the actuation mechanism for the tail tip" and, according to the abstract for the project submitted to SIGGRAPH's emerging technologies portion, it highlights what such a prosthetic tail could do "as an extension of human body to provide active momentum alteration in balancing situations, or as a device to alter body momentum for full-body haptic feedback scenarios."
See also: Magic Leap Update Brings Hand Occlusion, Expanded Multiplayer Support & More
SIGGRAPH 2019: A CG Progress Report