from the call-the-police dept.
Submitted via IRC for Fnord666
Georgia police hit with ransomware infection
The Georgia Department of Public Safety was hit by a ransomware infection Friday that affected state patrol, capitol police and the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division, which does safety inspections. Laptops installed in police cars lost connectivity and access to police information as a result, CNET sister site ZDNet reported Monday.
Ransomware attacks use malware to lock out users unless the hackers get paid. Cities and municipalities often get targeted because they can't afford to have services down.
The infection was contained by DPS shutting down its IT systems, including email servers, public website and backend servers. Police officers are instead using their work phones and car radios to request information, ZDNet said.
[...] In July, more than 225 US mayors signed a resolution not to pay ransoms to hackers. Twenty-two cyberattacks have shut down city, county and state government computer systems this year alone including the hacks against two Florida cities, Lake City and Rivera Beach, that saw a combined ransom of more than $1 million.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 30, @04:29PM (1 child)
With the increasing number of municipalities being hit by ransomware I would think verifying backups and DRPs would be on the front burner of every city, count and state agency.
Some places never learn, such as Baltimore who were hit last year and then again this year. Both infections crippled the affected areas (one was law enforcement and one city operations).
It's not going to get any better, but IT service providers are happy to get the billable hours (and in some cases pay the ransomware and up-charge the agencies).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 30, @04:56PM
"I would think verifying backups and DRPs would be on the front burner of every city"
Because no one would consider moving to a more secure platform than Windows.
(Score: 3, Funny) by ikanreed on Tuesday July 30, @04:41PM
Man, I hate it when my bacon goes bad.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday July 30, @04:53PM
When Georgia DPS staff were asked what they would do without their computers, they responded "Whats a computer?"
Clearly, this is what they get for not moving their business processes from dead PCs exclusively over to Apple iPhones. Because smartphones. :P
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 30, @05:16PM
"Cities and municipalities often get targeted because they can't afford to have services down."
ahh yes, they're just good folks doing good work using the same tech as everyone else and there's nothing they could have done so it's not their fault.
they are profession thieves and leaches who spend stolen/extorted tax money on closed source software the people don't even have rights to and store "citizen's" data in. this is just two organized crime outfits fighting and the bigger crime family lost this time. fuck them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 30, @05:21PM
How much does it cost to exclude my record from backup restoration?
Disclaimer: This is a joke.