from the you-can't-get-there-from-here dept.
In the year 2026, at rush hour, your self-driving car abruptly shuts down right where it blocks traffic. You climb out to see gridlock down every street in view, then a news alert on your watch tells you that hackers have paralysed all Manhattan traffic by randomly stranding internet-connected cars.
Flashback to July 2019, the dawn of autonomous vehicles and other connected cars, and physicists at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Multiscale Systems, Inc. have applied physics in a new study to simulate what it would take for future hackers to wreak exactly this widespread havoc by randomly stranding these cars. The researchers want to expand the current discussion on automotive cyber-security, which mainly focuses on hacks that could crash one car or run over one pedestrian, to include potential mass mayhem.
They warn that even with increasingly tighter cyber defences, the amount of data breached has soared in the past four years, but objects becoming hackable can convert the rising cyber threat into a potential physical menace.
Hackers could use connected cars to gridlock whole cities
[Source]: Georgia Tech
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Tuesday July 30, @06:24PM (2 children)
Hello good citizen. We are commandeering your vehicle to use it as a road block to make the criminals flee on foot to gain a tactical advantage.
Lots of uses in movies. I, Robot or better.
If I was in a getaway vehicle I would want to disable every vehicle I passed before they could get off the road and out of the way of the cops.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Tuesday July 30, @06:45PM
Hello good citizen. We are commandeering your vehicle
Is this currently legal in the U.S?
I've seen it a few times in films where the cop says "I need your Car/Phone/Whatever", but it feels like it opens up the force to a major lawsuit.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday July 30, @06:46PM
Hello good police officer, we are controlling the traffic lights so that you cannot catch up to the criminals.
Please enjoy a donut. There is a donut shop 1.5 blocks north on the left side, if you are able to walk that far. Meanwhile the criminals flee on foot.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 30, @06:37PM (1 child)
what could possibly go wrong?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday July 30, @06:49PM
Let me count the ways. The RIAA wants to commandeer control of cars in cases of suspected copyright infringement occurring in a vehicle. Especially hearing music playing from an adjacent vehicle stopped in traffic, but without a copyright license.
Punched Card: a short piece of 80 channel paper tape. Creative Computing, Mar-Apr 1975 issue.