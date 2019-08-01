Stories
Coronal Hole Activity on 31 July-1 Aug, 2019

posted by martyb on Tuesday July 30, @10:43PM
upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Carny

Several coronal holes (CH) are currently spread across the visible solar disk. Analysis indicates that the isolated, negative polarity CH identified as CH45- will likely connect with Earth later on Wednesday, 31 July, 2019 and result in unsettled to active levels of geomagnetic response. The CH high speed stream (HSS) associated enhancements in the solar wind are expected to continue into Thursday, 1 August, 2019. Late in the week, connections with the positive polarity CH HSS (CH47+ and CH48+) are expected and some elevated levels of geomagnetic response are likely. Keep checking our SWPC web page for the latest information and forecasts regarding these features.

There is an elevated chance of power outages and electronics experiencing errors during these events. And lovely aurora too.

