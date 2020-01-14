from the Any-WfWG-FTW? dept.
There is a relatively old—though still fundamentally true—adage about Windows: Microsoft's biggest competition is Microsoft, as a specific subset of users (and businesses) only upgrade to the latest version of Windows kicking and screaming. According to SpiceWorks' Future of Network and Endpoint Security report, published Tuesday, 32% of organizations still have at least one Windows XP device connected to their network, despite extended support for XP ending in 2014. (Notably, the last variant of XP, Windows POSReady 2009, reached end of life in April 2019.)
With the looming end of free support for Windows 7, this reticence of users and enterprises to upgrade to newer versions of Windows is likely to create significant security issues. Presently, 79% of organizations still have at least one Windows 7 system on their network, according to SpiceWorks, which also found that two thirds of businesses plan to migrate all of their machines off Windows 7 prior to the end of support on January 14, 2020, while a quarter will only migrate after that deadline.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday July 30, @09:29PM (1 child)
That's one way to handle the upgrade treadmill. Don't move. Sure, you get dumped off the end of the treadmill, but the damage from that little fall is puny.
As to the dangers from being hacked, XP can be hardened considerably. Firs thing to do is shut off all those services that weren't being used anyway. Next, a firewall of good quality, running on another machine, can detect and block traffic that's designed to exploit vulnerabilities in XP. It's more work to maintain such a firewall, but that can be less trouble than upgrading.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday July 30, @09:38PM
10 years ago I worked for a company that still had a lab full of OS/2 machines. I ran OS/2 back in the day, but I didn't have a clue how to drive these machines anymore. They were used to control test equipment, with detailed instructions on exactly what to do to make them work.
Not connected to the internet, no security problem, just a PITA when you needed to run particular tests.
