Amazon wants to make massive, hard-to-open boxes a thing of the past, according to a Tuesday report. Last fall, the e-commerce giant asked companies to make packaging for larger items more efficient and easier to open by Aug. 1, The Wall Street Journal reports. If companies don't follow suit, they'll reportedly be charged a fine.

The changes Amazon reportedly hopes to roll out would make packages more environmentally friendly and cut back on shipping costs. Amazon wants all items to eventually meet similar standards, according to the Journal.

Vendors told the Journal they reduced the volume of their packaging anywhere from 34% to 80%. Some also cut down on the number of components used to ship their products.