Web Scraping and Crawling are Perfectly Legal, Right?

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 31, @06:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the Arachnophobia dept.
Fnord666 writes:

"Come on, I worked so hard on this project! And this is publicly accessible data! There's certainly a way around this, right? Or else, I did all of this for nothing... Sigh..."

Yep - this is what I said to myself, just after realizing that my ambitious data analysis project could get me into hot water. I intended to deploy a large-scale web crawler to collect data from multiple high profile websites. And then I was planning to publish the results of my analysis for the benefit of everybody. Pretty noble, right? Yes, but also pretty risky.

Interestingly, I've been seeing more and more projects like mine lately. And even more tutorials encouraging some form of web scraping or crawling. But what troubles me is the appalling widespread ignorance on the legal aspect of it.

So this is what this post is all about - understanding the possible consequences of web scraping and crawling. Hopefully, this will help you to avoid any potential problem.

Disclaimer: I'm not a lawyer. I'm simply a programmer who happens to be interested in this topic. You should seek out appropriate professional advice regarding your specific situation.

https://benbernardblog.com/web-scraping-and-crawling-are-perfectly-legal-right/

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 31, @06:47AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 31, @06:47AM (#873450)

    Nothing is legal, that's why you need high powered $200/hr lawyers to do anything. See you in court soon, probably.

  • (Score: 2) by upstart on Wednesday July 31, @06:51AM

    by upstart (6666) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 31, @06:51AM (#873452)

    They're on to me!

