Aramaic, a Semitic language related to Hebrew and Arabic, was the common tongue of the entire Middle East when the Middle East was the crossroads of the world. People used it for commerce and government across territory stretching from Egypt and the Holy Land to India and China. Parts of the Bible and the Jewish Talmud were written in it; the original "writing on the wall," presaging the fall of the Babylonians, was composed in it. As Jesus died on the cross, he cried in Aramaic, "Elahi, Elahi, lema shabaqtani?" ("My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?")
But Aramaic is down now to its last generation or two of speakers, most of them scattered over the past century from homelands where their language once flourished. In their new lands, few children and even fewer grandchildren learn it. (My father, a Jew born in Kurdish Iraq, is a native speaker and scholar of Aramaic; I grew up in Los Angeles and know just a few words.) This generational rupture marks a language's last days. For field linguists like Khan, recording native speakers—"informants," in the lingo—is both an act of cultural preservation and an investigation into how ancient languages shift and splinter over time.
In a highly connected global age, languages are in die-off. Fifty to 90 percent of the roughly 7,000 languages spoken today are expected to go silent by century's end. We live under an oligarchy of English and Mandarin and Spanish, in which 94 percent of the world's population speaks 6 percent of its languages. Yet among threatened languages, Aramaic stands out. Arguably no other still-spoken language has fallen farther.
I think Aramaic is still the liturgical language of Syriac Christians.
Netcraft confirms it. Let's stick to the facts and look at the numbers.
Seriously I am glad there are some preservation efforts underway. Aramaic is very historically significant. Besides some of the facts noted in the summary, Aramaic completely replaced the original Hebrew phoenician-style alphabet, supplying the Hebrew square script that is used today, and a minority of scholars believe the New Testament was originally written in Aramaic rather than Greek. (This theory is doubtful, but there are definitely some sentences in the NT that make more sense when translated back into Aramaic or compared with existing Aramaic versions.)
