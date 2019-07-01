from the seawater-is-more-than-just-salty-water dept.
There are many ways to generate electricity—batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and hydroelectric dams, to name a few examples... and now, there's rust.
New research conducted by scientists at Caltech and Northwestern University shows that thin films of rust—iron oxide—can generate electricity when saltwater flows over them. These films represent an entirely new way of generating electricity and could be used to develop new forms of sustainable power production.
Interactions between metal compounds and saltwater often generate electricity, but this is usually the result of a chemical reaction in which one or more compounds are converted to new compounds. Reactions like these are what is at work inside batteries.
In contrast, the phenomenon discovered by Tom Miller, Caltech professor of chemistry, and Franz Geiger, Dow Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern, does not involve chemical reactions, but rather converts the kinetic energy of flowing saltwater into electricity.
https://phys.org/news/2019-07-ultra-thin-layers-rust-electricity.html
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday July 31, @04:26PM
I prefer saltwater as jello. Just imagine, you could make salt-jello castles to match your sand castles.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 31, @04:29PM
"For perspective, plates having an area of 10 square meters each would generate a few kilowatts per hour—enough for a standard US home,"
Either he's been misquoted by the journalist, or he needs to learn about the SI units of energy and power, and how to use them.