From IEEE Spectrum:
Hoping to speed AI and neuromorphic computing and cut down on power consumption, startups, scientists, and established chip companies have all been looking to do more computing in memory rather than in a processor's computing core. Memristors and other nonvolatile memory seem to lend themselves to the task particularly well. However, most demonstrations of in-memory computing have been in standalone accelerator chips that either are built for a particular type of AI problem or that need the off-chip resources of a separate processor in order to operate. University of Michigan engineers are claiming the first memristor-based programmable computer for AI that can work on all its own.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday July 31, @08:41PM
Why so we need to put a buzzword like AI into this to make people interested in it. Memristors [wikipedia.org] are pretty fantastic on their own. They are basically better than transistors in most ways.
