Russia Denies OneWeb's Satellite Internet Request:
A firm that plans to launch hundreds of satellites into orbit to provide worldwide internet coverage has failed in its latest attempt to get approval in Russia.
OneWeb, whose headquarters are in the UK, was seeking to use a certain band of radio frequencies in Russia.
However, the State Commission for Radio Frequencies has denied it permission to do so.
OneWeb has been trying to get approval for its Russian operations since 2017.
The company was founded by US entrepreneur Greg Wyler. It launched its first six satellites, out of a proposed 650, into orbit in February.
In 2017, Russia's communications authority Roskomnadzor blocked OneWeb from offering services in the country.
And the Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the satellites could be used for espionage.
Of note is that OneWeb is using Russian rockets and launch sites to deploy its satellites.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday July 31, @10:56PM (2 children)
Russia doesn't want a hard-to-censor source of (real) internet access within its borders.
Maybe they can't stop the pizza box sized phased array antennae from being smuggled in (I'm assuming OneWeb and Starlink will be similar), but they can make it difficult for it to reach a large amount of people.
No matter what you think about Russia in American politics, don't forget that it is under one party rule, with most media controlled or friendly to the state, and journalists mysteriously dying.
Also:
Russia Bans VPNs and Tor, Effective November 1 [soylentnews.org]
Thousands in Moscow Protest Bill Routing all Internet traffic through Russian Servers [soylentnews.org]
Russia's Parliament Votes to Unplug Regional Network from the Internet [soylentnews.org]
There will probably be a satellite internet constellation in use in Russia in the future, particularly to reach rural residents, but it would be a nationalized system compliant with Russian firewalls/kill switches. And China will have their own, and so on. Unless the Putin regime crumbles, in which case things might get a little more open over there.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday July 31, @11:34PM
If you consider how much the whole 2party electoral circus in US costs and the benefits the Americans derive from it... I can't blame the significant amount of Americans and who would prefer the other party (the one they are not backing) to 'just die' so that only their party will rule everybody.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday July 31, @11:41PM
it is under one party rule, with most media controlled or friendly to the state, and journalists mysteriously dying.
That's a U.S. Saudi thing... and Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Brazil... Russia is just another member of the club. Journalism is hardly safer than driving a taxi...
FTA:
...satellites could be used for espionage.
Chaaa! That's what the internet is for..
My question is, how are they going to block the service. They can't stop satellites from flying over their territory. The company should make is easy to build black boxes and antennae, put the schematics up and stuff. If we work at it, we can make it impossible for anyone to block its use.
