from the we-know-what's-best-for-you dept.
Advertising is a cancer on society
I know it's a blog post, but you're not going to get this kind of thing in a news article. Hopefully SoylentNews' many advertisers won't be offended.
[...] Advertising as currently practiced shares these characteristics. It's a malignant mutation of an idea that efficient markets need a way to connect goods and services with people wanting to buy them. Limited to honestly informing people about what's available on the market, it can serve a crucial function in enabling trade. In the real world however, it's moved way past that role.
Real world advertising is not about informing, it's about convincing. Over time, it became increasingly manipulative and dishonest. It also became more effective. In the process, it grew to consume a significant amount of resources of every company on the planet. It infected every communication medium in existence, both digital and analog. It shapes every product and service you touch, and it affects your interactions with everyone who isn't your close friend or family member. Through all that, it actively destroys trust in people and institutions alike, and corrupts the decision-making process in any market transaction. It became a legitimized form of industrial-scale psychological abuse, and there's no way you can resist its impact.
The growth of advertising is fueled by the enormous waste it creates. In any somewhat saturated market - which, today, is most of them - any effort you spent on advertising serves primarily to counteract the combined advertising efforts of your competitors. The same results could be achieved if every market player limited themselves to just informing customers about their goods and services. This, unfortunately, is impossible for humanity, and so we end up with a zero-sum game instead (or really negative-sum, if you count the externalities). If you have competitors, you can't not participate.
The blog/article goes on to describe Robocalls, telemarketing, Spam, Leaflets, snail mail spam, SEO, and much, much more, all for the same low price! (Now how much would you pay?)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @02:01AM (1 child)
They've made themselves into human adverts. Reminds me of the old-school pyramid selling scheme where you shit all over your friends and family to make a buck.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 01, @02:51AM
They rich tho
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @02:28AM
>I honestly have no good ideas.
marking goes hand-in-hand with market based economies and in late-capitalism it intensifies and becomes a cancer.
Every company is trying to reach jaded customers with ever diminishing disposable income.
What’s more, only the successful companies with money can even afford marketing programs leaving less successful companies with ‘spammy’ options.
Ever wonder what company could offer their products at a lower price? The one who is advertising non-stop, they have money to burn.
Whatever replaces capitalism will solve the marketing problem as well.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday August 01, @02:51AM
The article doesn't go far enough. Most people don't realize how deeply conditioned we all are. Any problem or fear you have, anything at all, even stupid and imaginary ones, there's a product for it. I've noticed that often the first thing I think to do to deal with a problem is buy some product. It's reflexive.
For instance, a classic problem is the old clogged drain. What is the first thing you think to do? Reach for the Draino or Liquid Plumber? Or scream for a real plumber? Many clogs can be broken up simply by shoving a plain old wire down the drain. Put a curl on the end of the wire, and you may hook a lot of hair and simply drag it up out of the drain.
Another one is toys. We're extremely conditioned to get toys from a store. The idea that toys can be made is something that our grandparents knew a lot better than we do. One year olds have no idea about all this, and are quite happy to play with something simple but engaging, such as a dead battery in a plastic gallon milk jug. They love the noise that makes. But it won't last. When they get a little older, the kids soon discover Disney and Nickelodeon, and then the parents are done for, if indeed they were trying to resist the commercialization of their children's childhood. Even Sesame Street provides fodder for the commercial toy makers. There's an awful lot of absolutely sickening Elmo merchandise out there.