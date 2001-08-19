from the never-say-never dept.
Humans Will Never Colonize Mars
The suggestion that humans will soon set up bustling, long-lasting colonies on Mars is something many of us take for granted. What this lofty vision fails to appreciate, however, are the monumental—if not intractable—challenges awaiting colonists who want to permanently live on Mars. Unless we radically adapt our brains and bodies to the harsh Martian environment, the Red Planet will forever remain off limits to humans.
Mars is the closest thing we have to Earth in the entire solar system, and that's not saying much.
The Red Planet is a cold, dead place, with an atmosphere about 100 times thinner than Earth's. The paltry amount of air that does exist on Mars is primarily composed of noxious carbon dioxide, which does little to protect the surface from the Sun's harmful rays. Air pressure on Mars is very low; at 600 Pascals, it's only about 0.6 percent that of Earth. You might as well be exposed to the vacuum of space, resulting in a severe form of the bends—including ruptured lungs, dangerously swollen skin and body tissue, and ultimately death. The thin atmosphere also means that heat cannot be retained at the surface. The average temperature on Mars is -81 degrees Fahrenheit (-63 degrees Celsius), with temperatures dropping as low as -195 degrees F (-126 degrees C). By contrast, the coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth was at Vostok Station in Antarctica, at -128 degrees F (-89 degrees C) on June 23, 1982. Once temperatures get below the -40 degrees F/C mark, people who aren't properly dressed for the occasion can expect hypothermia to set in within about five to seven minutes.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Hartree on Thursday August 01, @09:39PM (5 children)
In other news: If humans were meant to fly we'd have wings! It would take massive alteration of our biology to do so, thus it will never happen.
Never is a very very long time.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 01, @09:49PM (3 children)
One man's colony is another man's science outpost. Another man's colony is a terraformed megalopolis.
Wait... colony? Man?
O-M-F-G. We have to send all the Musky incels to Mars, and then nuke it from orbit until it's radioactive forever.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday August 01, @10:05PM (2 children)
As mentioned in an earlier discussion of a similar nature, it would be so much easier to just put the people you want to survive on the rockets, go into orbit, and eradicate the remaining undesirable humans from the surface.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Thursday August 01, @10:18PM
They have bunkers for that, though the spaceship/ark story sounds cooler.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday August 01, @10:25PM
Hey, I watched that one . . . Still, there were plenty of people that survived the first world ending scenario. So, they decided to destroy it even further, along the way. Was called 100 or something.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 01, @10:38PM
Around the same time as the space race, undersea colonization was studied. Presently, it is rejected as cost ineffective. Colonization of Mars, on large scale, may actually be more cost effective than the ocean floors, same for the Moon. The pressure differentials are lower and access to solar power is easier. Not sayin' Mars is cheaper than the New Mexico desert, but... it is better insulated from Earthly problems.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Thursday August 01, @09:39PM (5 children)
Never say "never". Will it happen in my lifetime, or even my son's lifetime? Certainly not.
In 1000 years? I can almost guarantee it, provided we don't decide to destroy ourselves before that.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday August 01, @09:46PM
I wish that when you died you got to see how everything turns out.
Do you kids grow old and happy. How about your grandkids? What does technology look like in 1000 years? 10,000 years? Etc.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday August 01, @09:55PM (1 child)
Feeling of my guts, this is more likely to happen than colonizing Mars.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday August 01, @09:59PM
I think our modern civilization will be destroyed, but I think that humans will live on. A very few of us anyway.
Not me. If shit hits the fan, my skills won't be useful at all. Most of us desk jockeys will die in the first wave.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 01, @10:08PM
A working SpaceX Starship makes it doable in your son's lifetime, for some values of "colony".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @10:30PM
Step 1 - send corpses to Mars, to start the circle of life. Get that fungi and micronutrients going.
Step 2 - send 3D "printer" and stacking robots to create AREOFOAM building panels, lets light and heat in, and instalate the interior space.
Step 3 - wait 50 to 60 years, while sneding more corpses and #D "printers" to keep increasing area under the "dome". Allows for the heat to also build up inside so the "quantum-computer" temperatures will not kill the humans and their pets and food and ....
Step 4 - send first colonist.
So 200yrs, we should be there, with a 30 to 40k population.
First, though is the dead. We need to roit so the food cycle can be started. Though shipping shit would be better, but has a higher water, so more costly to ship.
(Score: 2) by Osamabobama on Thursday August 01, @10:06PM (3 children)
That's an interesting factoid, I guess, but I'm sure it represents an arbitrary point (with error bars) on a curve. Temperature vs. time to hypothermia for an improperly dressed person... Did they choose that point because they wanted "five to seven minutes" or were they more interested in the point where Fahrenheit and Celsius scales cross?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 01, @10:10PM
When on Mars, live indoors. Like basement dwelling incels already do on Earth all the time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @10:11PM (1 child)
Temperature scale intersections? I thought they were going unitless....
(Score: 2) by Rupert Pupnick on Thursday August 01, @10:24PM
My favorite hypothermia rule of thumb from a life jacket company: The Stearns Rule of 50 says you have a 50% chance of surviving 50 minutes in 50 deg F water.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @10:29PM (3 children)
How does a 99% CO2 atmosphere fail to maintain heat?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @10:36PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 01, @10:38PM
An atmospheric thermal blanket consists of more than CO2, maybe?
And maybe CO2 is the element that we keep producing more and more of, maybe?
Thanks for playing.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday August 01, @10:39PM
What's your question again? Less substance (thin atmosphere) will retain less heat.
Less substance will also make less likely the re-absorbtion of IR emitted by a cooling-down molecule - the radiative heat loss is faster.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday August 01, @10:35PM (1 child)
"Always listen to experts. They'll tell you what can't be done, and why. Then do it."
Though TFA does have a bit of a point that a colony on Mars, especially a self-sustaining one, would be an extremely hard endeavor and the Mars-One fueled hype that we can get there in just a few years (instead of multiple decades away) isn't really right either. But "never", as the clickbaity title suggests, is not something anyone on this planet is currently capable of proclaiming.
Then again, it is Gizmodo, which makes me feel bad for having clicked on the link in the first place.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 01, @10:39PM
Gizmodo doesn't want Mars colonization:
https://gizmodo.com/decolonizing-mars-are-we-thinking-about-space-explorat-1830348568 [gizmodo.com]
#NoMoreColonialism
